Lambeau Field looking for 350 helpers to clear snow Sunday Morning

Help still needed to clear snow and spread ice melt, beginning at 6 a.m.; temporary parking in Lot 6; shovelers must enter through metal detectors, may not bring bags, backpacks or purses

While the updated forecast is calling for lower snowfall amounts tonight, Lambeau Field will still be in need of helpers for removing snow and spreading ice melt on Sunday morning, Jan. 12, ahead of the Packers-Seahawks game. The Packers are asking for 350 helpers to assist with the process beginning at 6 a.m.

Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, with temporary parking available in Lot 6. Vehicles must be removed from Lot 6 when shoveling is complete.

With the NFL gameday stadium safety policies in place Sunday morning, all shovelers entering must use walk-through metal detectors when they enter the building. To allow for a more efficient entry process, no bags, backpacks or purses will be allowed inside.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.

