Lambeau Field offering standing room only tickets this season

The Green Bay Packers have announced they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for several games at Lambeau Field this season, including when the Packers face the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

The tickets, priced at $85 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The South Gate is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets.

