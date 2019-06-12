Lambeau Live to return to NWSF for second year

As part of the Green Bay Packers’ 100 Seasons celebration, the traveling exhibit Lambeau Field Live will take the Packers on the road for another summer, including to Chippewa Falls.

The statewide tour will kick off with an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee beginning June 26, and will spend the rest of summer traveling to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair from July 10 to July 14; featuring alumni Willie Buchanon on July 10-11 and John Brockington on July 12-14.

It will then travel to the Racine County Fair, a new stop for this year; the Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee in August, and then Taste of Madison. Each location will also feature Packers alumni each day during the event.

“We’re excited to be bringing Lambeau Field Live on the road for a second summer,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We enjoyed bringing the Lambeau Field experience all over Wisconsin last year, and we’re looking forward to wrapping up our 100 Seasons celebration by sharing this exhibit with our fans throughout the state once again.”

Lambeau Field Live will include activities for fans of all ages, meet-and-greets with Packers alumni, interactive Play 60 opportunities for kids at select stops and Packers Pro Shop and Packers Hall of Fame satellite locations.

Event attendees can visit Associated Bank’s award-winning “Interact With The Pack Virtual Photo Experience,” as well as a one-of-a-kind immersive virtual reality experience presented by Patrick Cudahy and an instant win tower presented by Kwik Trip.