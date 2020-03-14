Landmark hosts 3rd annual 'Guy Challenge'

Landmark Christian Church hosted its third annual Guy’s Challenge event this weekend.

About 70 guys from Wisconsin and Minnesota attended the two day event in Chippewa Falls. Things kicked off Friday night with worship and presentation from this year’s featured speaker.

Justin Carter, the Senior Minister at Cornerstone Christian Church, says the goal is to get men to confidently step into their God-given roles, whether it be in their family, workplace or community.

“There can be a lot of chaos in the world, a lot of uncertainty, but here we find our anchor in Christ and we realize our calling even in the midst of chaotic times like this.”

For more info, visit Guychallenge.org