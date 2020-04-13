Lands' End furloughs 70% of corporate employees

Lands' End will furlough about 70% of its corporate employees beginning March 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor of Dodgeville, where Lands' End is based, says he was told that's about 1,000 employees.

The clothing retailer also plans to extend the closure of its 26 retail stores around the country beyond March 29. The State Journal reports Lands' End distribution centers remain open and employees there are getting a temporary pay increase.

CEO and President Jerome Griffith says the company will fund health insurance premiums for employees furloughed through May 1.