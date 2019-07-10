Late night fire causes $30,000 in damage

An overnight fire in Eau Claire caused roughly $30,000 worth of damage to a garage, according to the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The fire was first reported shortly after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night on the 500 block of Starr Avenue.

The fire was contained to the garage and crews put it out in less than 30 minutes.

No injuries have been reported. The department says the fire remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental

The fire department was assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department and Excel Energy.