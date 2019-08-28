CVTC Law Enforcement Academy sees enrollment spike

Police departments across Wisconsin have found it tough to hire new officers, but could soon be changing as the Law Enforcement Academy at Chippewa Valley Technical College is seeing a spike in enrollment.

Rob Teuteberg, Criminal Justice Instructor and former 17 year veteran with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says CVTC is seeing a significant number of eligible candidates coming through its program. Teauteberg says within the past six years, Wisconsin police departments have seen a dip in numbers, leaving more open jobs than officers to fill them. “You have officers that are retiring, you have officers that are moving on to different careers and occupations," he says.

But things are looking up for the future of law enforcement in the Chippewa Valley. "At CVTC, we're actually seeing an increase in our number of Criminal Justice students, as well as our Law Enforcement Academy students," said Teauteberg.

CVTC hosts three law enforcement academies each year. "It’s us and two other technical colleges in Wisconsin are the only ones that host three a year and that’s anywhere from 22 to 24 cadets are graduated after 720 hours and then are eligible for hiring," said Teauteberg. The 19-week training program is competency-based and meets criteria set by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Bureau of Training and Standards and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board.

"We cover everything from firearms to defense and arrest tactics, to criminal law, constitutional law, juvenile law,” said Teauteberg. Once cadets reach graduation, the job market ahead is more than promising. “A lot of our students are hired while in the academy or even hired before the academy and sponsored by their hiring agency,” said Teauteberg.

CVTC says its faculty and staff have worked really hard to get the program where it is today and continued growth is expected.

