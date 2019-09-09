UPDATE: North High School classes resume as normal

ECASD says North High School students are resuming their normal school day after they learned about a threat against the school at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

School officials say they are confident there is not threat to school safety at this time.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)— Law enforcement is at North High School Monday morning.

Eau Claire Area School District wrote on Facebook that they were made aware of a threatening social media post referring to North High School.

The district says it is working with Eau Claire Police Department to investigate the post.

