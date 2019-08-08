Law enforcement called to apartment for false complaint

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says officers were called to an apartment at the 800 block of Macomber Street for a 911 report Thursday of a woman yelling at someone to put a gun down.

The home was searched, no firearm was located, and the people inside said nothing had happened.

Police say they later learned the 911 call was false after making contact with the female caller. Police said they believe she called in a false complaint to cause the police to respond. They also learned that the caller is in a relationship with the man in the home. Police say there was never any danger to the public.

The caller was taken to jail and police will be referring charges to the District Attorney’s office for disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety and misuse of 911. Police say in addition to criminal charges, they will also be looking into options for the usage cost of officer, deputy and firefighter/EMT time.

