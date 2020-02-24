Law enforcement still looking for suspects in battery investigation

Both vehicles involved in a Buffalo County battery investigation are located and in possession of the sheriff's office.

The case involves 28-year-old Erick Tepole and 29-year-old Rufino Tehuacatl.

They are suspects in two assaults in Durand and the pair has not been seen since the incident.

Complaints filed against the pair say two people were attacked and beaten with a baseball bat.

The department of justice says both suspects have family in the Eau Claire and Barron County areas, and the pair was possibly seen south of Menomonie last Tuesday.

If you have information, contact the buffalo county sheriff's office.

