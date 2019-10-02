Law enforcement went behind bars to raise money for breast cancer awareness month

Four volunteers, two of which were law enforcement officials, got a taste of life behind bars today, to raise money for breast cancer awareness month.

At the Cenex gas station in Durand, law enforcement spent two hours in a mock jail, trying to earn $200 for their bail.

Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener called friends, family, and encouraged gas station customers to contribute to their freedom, as well as this good cause.

After their time behind bars was over, a 5K run-walk also raised money for breast cancer awareness.

The Cenex gas station said as of 4:45 p.m., they raised $1,100.

