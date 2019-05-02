Lawmakers and health officials push to get more people vaccinated amid measles outbreak

In the wake of a nationwide measles outbreak, Wisconsin lawmakers are trying to be proactive.

In a push to get more people vaccinated, a bipartisan bill is circulating to end the use of 'personal conviction' waivers for immunization in Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says low vaccination rates, particularly among children play a large role in this year's measles scare.

Health officials say the best way to prevent measles is through vaccinations. "The measles outbreak is just a really good reminder that these diseases really still are a threat," said Sue Galoff, Infection Prevention Manager at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Wisconsin is one of 18 states that allow parents to exempt their child from vaccinations for personal reasons, while other states only accept waivers for religious or medical reasons.

"If you choose not to immunize your child, you really are risking that your child could contract one of these serious illnesses...these vaccines were developed specifically to prevent these serious illnesses, again measles, mumps, whooping cough, those are all still very much a threat in our communities," said Galoff.

Health officials say the percentage of unvaccinated children going into kindergarten with personal conviction waivers is increasing in Wisconsin and well above the national average.

While some parents choose to opt out of getting their child vaccinated, health officials stress that vaccinations are safe and recommended.

"If unimmunized children become sick, they can spread those illnesses to other children either they can spread them to children who are too young to be able to be vaccinated and they may even spread them to children or other folks who have problems with their immune system where they may not be able to fight off illness in the same way a healthy person might be," said Galoff.

The Eau Claire-City County Health Department says in Eau Claire County alone, nearly 900 kids aren't vaccinated due to their parents opting out for personal reasons. 91.6 percent of public school students in the Eau Claire area met the minimum immunization requirements but the health department says vaccination rates below 95 percent create a community risk.

