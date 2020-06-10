Lawmakers discuss the future of policing across the country

Updated: Wed 3:54 PM, Jun 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As protests surrounding the issue of police brutality carry on across the United States, members of Congress are sharing their thoughts on how the debate could reshape their communities.

Demonstrators walk on Pennsylvania Avenue as they protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Gray DC staff interviewed lawmakers on how police training, accountability, funding and force could change in their states because of this call for action.

