Lawmakers react to first public impeachment inquiry hearings

By  | 
Updated: Wed 1:24 PM, Nov 13, 2019

WASHINGTON (Gray DC)-- The public will have its first opportunity to watch the impeachment inquiry hearings Wednesday.

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, right, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, arrive to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The House Intelligence Committee will hear the testimonies of William Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine and George Kent, the deputy assistant Secretary of State. Both have testified in private hearings.

Republicans have been criticizing the impeachment proceedings thus far for being kept out of the public eye. A memo by Republican staff of the Intelligence Committee said the closed-door process allowed Chairman Schiff to direct "witnesses called by the Democrats to not answer Republican questions." Republicans also claimed Chairman Schiff "offered no due process protections for the President."

The Gray DC team caught up with lawmakers from across the country to hear their thoughts on the now-public proceedings.
