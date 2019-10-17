Lawmakers react to the death of prominent Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings

By  | 
Updated: Thu 6:21 PM, Oct 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Members of Congress are offering their thoughts and memories in the wake of Rep. Elijah Cummings' (D-Md.) death.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Cummings died early Thursday morning following health complications, his office said. He was 68.

The Democrat was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee and known for his staunch political stances against President Trump. A Baltimore native, he was known for representing his city calmly in the wake of racial and political issues.

His colleagues in Congress took time to reflect on Rep. Cummings' career and passing.
