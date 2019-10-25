Lawmakers say social media app TikTok could threaten national security

Lawmakers say China may be using social media TikTok to spy on Americans. (Source: TikTok/CNN)
Updated: Fri 4:29 AM, Oct 25, 2019

(CNN) - The popular video app TikTok is facing backlash in the United States. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say TikTok might pose a national security risk.

They're calling on intelligence agencies and regulators to take a close look to the company's ties to China.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton say the app might be used to spy on Americans.

The Beijing-based TikTok is one of the few Chinese-owned social media apps to gain popularity in the U.S.

It was downloaded 177 million times last quarter, second only to WhatsApp worldwide.

