Lawmakers seek change in teacher loan program

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers wants to expand eligibility for a forgivable loan program for trainee teachers after changes made four years ago led to a drop in loans awarded.

The Minority Teacher Loan Program offers loans to African American, Latino, American Indian and some Southeast Asian populations to study teaching at a Wisconsin college.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that loan recipients must agree to teach in Milwaukee in a high-demand field and be rated proficient or distinguished in an evaluation. If those requirements are met, 25% of the interest and principal on loans is forgiven per year.

Prior to the 2015 eligibility changes, the program awarded 212 loans in three years. It awarded only 11 loans in the three school years after, including just one in 2017-18.