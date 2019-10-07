Lawmakers visit Eau Claire to promote “Forward Together”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)— Democratic legislators stopped at Chippewa Valley Technical College Monday on their tour across Wisconsin in an effort to promote their “Forward Together” movement.
Lawmakers say Forward Together is a list of legislative priorities that reflect the will of the Wisconsin people who voted for bold solutions to fix public schools, increase access to affordable health care, strengthen clean water and expand economic opportunities.
The legislators will also be stopping in La Crosse, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.