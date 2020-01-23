Lazy Monk Brewing shares the science of beer

If you have ever wanted to know the science behind how beer is made, Thursday night is your chance. A local brewery is giving customers a peek into the process.

For the first time, Lazy Monk Brewing is a hosting a night to learn about the science of beer. They will not only be talking about the ingredients that go into making beer but the chemical reactions that take place to produce alcohol.

If you are a home brewer that has some questions or you are just interested in learning more, the event is free and open to the public.

It starts Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Lazy Monk Brewing in downtown Eau Claire.

