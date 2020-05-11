Learning disabilities and remote learning

With Wisconsin students pulled out of the classroom for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some kids with learning disorders such as ADHD are facing challenging times.

"It has definitely been a learning experience, it has been a struggle and it has had its ups and downs,” says local parent Samantha Bauer

"We know those kids have challenges from day to day in typical scenarios but this has obviously stretched parents and kids that have these challenges to a new and different level,” says Prevea Health Speech-Language Pathologist Katelyn Rudolph.

Rudolph says it is important to maintain a consistent routine at home.

"Changes to routine for this population is especially hard not just on the child but the parent as well so the loss of that predictability and expected routine is also the loss of comfort and the consistency that they're used to,” she says.

Rudolph also recommends things like active learning such as getting out in a park and teaching a science class.

"For a science session we went to Carson Park, we walked around out in the woods out there and I explained the difference between coniferous trees and deciduous trees,” says local parent Brandy Larson.

"I found it best we do things in short intervals like so mix it up a little bit and maybe do like 20 minutes of this then we'll have activity time outside,” Bauer says.

"Instead of reading about divisions, have them come to the kitchen and do some cooking, have them learn some functional tasks,” Rudolph says.

Rudolph says It may also be helpful to do most of the heavy learning at the beginning of the day.

"If your child struggles from attention, front load them with a lot of good heavy work at the beginning of the day,” she says.

And as a parent herself, Rudolph says to stay positive and take the opportunity to get to know how your child learns.

"It is intimidating that we have this responsibility now as parents but it is also an opportunity to really get to know our kids as a student."