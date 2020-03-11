Left Behind After Suicide: Eric Gardow

There were 38 suicides in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn Counties in 2019, that's according to Prevention Suicide Chippewa Valley.

Wednesday in Left Behind After Suicide, a local woman shares her story of loss.

Her husband, Eric Gardow grew up playing basketball in Eau Claire, the former North High and Blugold touching the lives of so many.

Brooke's hope, to educate others on the depth of depression and the devastating impact it's had on her family...

"I think it's easy to look back and say would of, could of and to blame ourselves. And I don't think that's helpful.

Minute-by-minute.

I think what's helpful is trying to forgive.

That has been Brooke Gardow's life for the past three months. Her husband Eric took his life back on Dec. 6 after struggling with depression.

"When people are depressed and they succumb to suicide and they choose to do that, they're not rational and that's the hard part. To be in so much pain to want to leave...that's hard."

Life was never easy for Eric Gardow. Twice a survivor of testicular cancer, Eric also had back surgery in Rochester three weeks prior to his death.

"He was on vicodin, he was on valium, he was on anti-depressants, and he was on replacement testosterone. You know looking back, it's easy to blame and say why wasn't this caught and why was this happening... I don't think that's helpful....

Being helpful and giving back to others was in Eric's DNA. His love and passion for basketball was an instrument of that giving back.

20 years ago, March 11, 2000, Eric was involved in perhaps the most thrilling play in UW-Eau Claire basketball history, this assist helped propel the Blugolds to the final four.

After his playing career was over, Eric chose to give back to the game through coaching. In 2007, basketball brought Brooke and Eric to the other side of the world.

"He was my best friend, he was my buddy. You don't go overseas and have children in the middle east with someone that you don't trust. And then move to Japan when they're six months old, you don't do that unless you have that trust in that relationship. From being the national team coach at Qatar to being a pro coach for multiple teams, going to Japan, Sri Lanka, pro bono, to putting on clinics for kids who lived in slums, to going to two different orphanages, and bringing money. And honestly, it would make me angry because he was out helping other people more than he was kind of being with us at times, now I realize it was him helping others to fill himself up, that's what made him feel good."

Toni Simonson, Executive Director of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals and Prevea Behavioral Care says, “people that die by suicide are known as very giving individuals that they are always looking out for other people and maybe not taking care of themselves and not looking at what they need to do to stay healthy in all realms, not just their physical health but their mental health."

"Especially in this case, a man who had an athletic history and is having these thoughts of ending his life, there would be likely a feeling of failure or shame that is going along with that. So reluctance would be there to talk about it to someone, so men often feel that if they would discuss this, it would be a sign of weakness."

Simonson says the impact of suicide on families is indescribable.

"it's really important that they get support because it's nothing that they have done or haven't done but there's a tendency for family members to blame themselves and they could have done something differently or should have done something and they will have those emotions that go up and down, questioning what they missed, whey they didn't intervene, to get help to navigate through this and to recognize that this wasn't something they had control over."

Living the rest of her life without her best friend and the father of their 9-year old twins Gemma and Bennett and Eric's adult son E.J. will be daunting. Brooke admits coming to grips with that giant void is what pains her the most...

"I’m angry, why did he do this to us, but then I’m thinking, why am I. I need to step back, I need to forgive because anger only makes things worse, it only eats us alive. It only sucks the energy from us, and it's okay to have those feelings. Part of my healing process is to get people out in the open to talk about it, to talk about pain, to talk about what suicide does to families..."

In talking about Eric's death, Brooke says she has been open with her children, telling them that "daddy was depressed and sometimes when people are depressed, they do something that they wouldn't normally do... And daddy choose to hurt himself.. Brooke knows while she needs to be strong for her family, ultimately, she needs to find the strength to forgive...

"When suicide happens, people want to blame, why didn't you do something. Why didn't I do something, let's not blame, let's forgive ourselves, let's forgive someone else, let's move forward with this conversation..."

"It's okay to ask for help, he did have struggles, even though from the outside it looked great, the inside wasn't. I want them to remember that too, because things aren't always as they seem."

"His legacy, he would help so many people, couldn't help himself but in his death, he is helping others.. So I think that's powerful, it's helping me heal and i hope helps others."

To help move forward with this conversation, if you know someone who is having trouble coping or is depressed, please call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

On March 17, the Eau Claire Area School District is hosting a special community screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect at North High School.

To register for the event, click here.

