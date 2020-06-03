Legal fight over Wisconsin redistricting begins

Republicans want to keep any legal battle over Wisconsin redistricting in the state Supreme Court, starting the legal fight over the redrawing of political boundary lines a full year before any new maps are created.

Former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen, along with the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty law firm, submitted a legal filing Wednesday with the state Supreme Court.

It seeks a rule change to require that any legal challenges over redistricting be handled by the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, not federal courts.

AP-WF-06-03-20 1846GMT

