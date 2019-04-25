Lego to release Braille bricks for visually impaired

Lego is unveiling a new set of bricks to help visually impaired children learn Braille through play.

Lego Braille bricks are expected to fully launch to the public next year. (Source: Lego/CNN)

Lego Braille bricks are expected to fully launch to the public next year. The bricks feature the studs used for characters in the Braille alphabet, as well as printed characters allowing sighted people to read the bricks.

The company says the Braille bricks are fully compatible with existing Lego bricks.

Two charities for the visually impaired proposed the bricks to Lego over the years. The company then developed prototypes with both organizations and other charities.

Lego plans to test Braille bricks in seven languages, and they will eventually be distributed for free to institutions through partner organizations.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.