Leinenkugel's and Chippewa Humane Association team up for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

It’s National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! If you have considered adopting a pet, Tuesday was the perfect day. The Chippewa Valley is celebrating at Leinie Lodge with the Chippewa Humane Association.

During the evening, locals were able to bring their own pet out or look at some of the pets available for adoption from Chippewa Humane. During the event, $1 from each wristband sold will also be donated to the animal shelter for their continued work throughout the year. National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is all about raising awareness of the pets still looking for their forever homes right in the community.

One dog was adopted during the event on Tuesday night but many others are still looking for their forever homes.

