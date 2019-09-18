Level 2 sex offender to be released in Sparta

A level 2 sex offender will be released in Sparta following his release date of Sept. 24.

Sparta Police Department says 56-year-old Harvey King will be living at 100 Central Avenue in Sparta and will be under supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Law enforcement says King was convicted in 1985 and 1987. His charges included 1st degree sexual assault, child enticement, false imprisonment, kidnapping and impersonating a peace officer. Police also noted that King had both adult and juvenile female victims.

David Kuderer, Chief of Sparta Police, says conditions of King’s release include no unsupervised contact with minors, co contact with the victim not to consumer drugs and to comply with standard sex offender rules.

