Liberal groups want extended voting in Wisconsin election

Democrats and liberal groups in Wisconsin are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to let stand a ruling that extends absentee voting in Tuesday's spring election.

The groups argue in a legal brief Sunday that it's essential to preserve public health and make sure no voters are disenfranchised. Wisconsin's election is on track for in-person voting Tuesday despite widespread public health fears over the coronavirus.

Republicans argue that the election should be held as scheduled with no absentee extension. Meanwhile, a group of mayors on Sunday asked the state's acting health secretary to step in and stop in-person voting.

