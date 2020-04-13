Libraries also hurting from COVID-19 impact

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire wants to make sure that patrons have access to more digital materials as the library itself remains closed.

They have increased digital media and other materials on outlets such as Overdrive and Freading.

Isa Small, Programming and Communications Services Manager, says "We like most of our customers are heartbroken that books and DVD’s are not leaving our library shelves but we're definitely here for the community."

And many of the library’s interactive activities such as storytime and dabble box can be found online as well.

If you don’t have a library card, you can sign up for an ‘e-card’ on the library’s website.