Libraries can start curbside services with new "Safer at Home" order

Public libraries were among the many businesses that were closed by Governor Evers, but the latest order could open up some new services.

While the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire has had the building closed for the past several weeks, there are still some services available for community members like digital media and online story time.

The latest order from Evers allows public libraries to start curbside service as soon as Friday April 24.

Library officials say they are working with local and state officials to figure out a plan to keep everybody healthy while providing curbside services.

