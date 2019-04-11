Library hosts reception for this year's ArtsWest show

A reception and presentation of awards took place Thursday night as part of an annual art show.

Wisconsin ArtsWest 40 kicked off Sunday at the Eau Claire Public Library.

During the last four decades, hundreds of artists have had their work on display as part of ArtsWest.

Thursday, the 56 artists featured in this year's show were celebrated.

Organizers say ArtsWest provides a venue for artists to exhibit their talent and creativity as well as a way for community members to support the arts.

Some of the art pieces are available to purchase.

The show runs through May 28.