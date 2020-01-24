Lieutenant Governor visits Menomonie school to learn about free breakfast program

Friday morning Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes stopped in Menomonie to learn about their free breakfast program.

Barnes stopped at River Heights Elementary School along with State Senator Patty Schachtner.

During the State of the State Address earlier this week, Gov. Tony Evers announced plans to bolster the farm to school program.

Barnes says making sure kids are fully fed is beneficial to everyone.

‘You have issues where families are living very transient lifestyles, that impacts the way that students learn. And this is one area where school districts and government can come together and say well we can at least work to alleviate one hurdle that way too many of our students face”

According to the Department of Public Instruction, in the 2017 - 2018 school year there were more than 40 million reduced or free meals given out the school districts across the state.

