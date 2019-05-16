Lifelong friends host 50th annual thrift sale in Eau Claire

Springtime is a great time to de-clutter and for some local ladies, their favorite way to do so is with a thrift sale.

For half of a decade, 14 women have gathered to put on a thrift sale in Eau Claire.

They held their 50th thrift sale Thursday. They call themselves the Fun Ladies and started this tradition in 1977.

They say their relationships have been sustained by years of friendship and by this annual event.

"We use it as an excuse to get together,” said one organizer, Marlene Palser. “Some of us graduated from high school together, some of us went to college together, and taught school together.”

Each year this group of ladies donates a portion of the proceeds to a specific cause. This year, proceeds will benefit non-profits that work to fight against sex trafficking, including Fierce Freedom.

They say the best part of the event year after year is the ability to get together with volunteers and shoppers.

“It's just comradery, it's friendship, its taking things that we can't use anymore and letting other people enjoy the treasures,” said Deb Kidd, organizer.

