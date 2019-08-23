Light rail train derailment injures dozens in California

Over two dozen people were hurt when a commuter train derailed in California Thursday night. (Source: KOVR/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 6:48 AM, Aug 23, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say more than two dozen people have been injured in a light rail train derailment in Northern California.

Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade says that 27 people were injured, including 13 people who were transported to hospitals. He said the remaining patients were treated at the scene and released.

There were 15 ambulances at the site of the derailment, and more than 40 firefighters responded. Wade says it's the first time in his 19 years on the job that he's seen a train accident with such a high number of injuries. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

News outlets quoted a spokesperson for Sacramento Regional Transit as saying the derailment was the result of a collision between a passenger train and a maintenance train, but the cause is still under investigation.

