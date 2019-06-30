Lightning strike believed to be cause of barn fire in Clark Co.

A barn is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

It happened on CTH O in the Township of Eaton.

According to the Greenwood Fire Department, the call came in around 11 a.m.

Crews were on the scene until about 2 p.m., and the barn is a total loss.

Firefighters say the homeowners believe a lightning strike caused the fire.

Homeowners told firefighters they were able to get all the cattle out of the barn safely.

The Greenwood Fire Department says this was it's second lightning-related call of the day.

A house was struck by lightning around 8:45 a.m. There was minimal damage to the home.