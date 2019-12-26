Lindsey Vonn proposes to fiancé P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban, though the couple has been engaged since he first proposed to her in August.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a ‘non traditional’ move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas" and “equality."

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban, wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground.

She also had a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words “Drip drip” and a blue teardrop.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.