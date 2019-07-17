'Lion King' composer Hans Zimmer finds circle of life

Composer Hans Zimmer is revisiting his Oscar-winning score in the remake of "The Lion King."

Zimmer assembled a 102-person band and orchestra from around the world and put on an intimate show for about 20 filmmakers to record the new version.

The orchestra recorded at The Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage which is where everything from "Gone With the Wind" and "Lawrence of Arabia" to "E.T." has been scored.

Director Jon Favreau says the experience was an emotional one.

"The Lion King" opens nationwide Thursday night.