Lismore Hotel holds 4th annual Winter Wedding Fair

The start of a new year can be a busy time for engaged couples looking to get married within the year. Luckily, a local event helped to make the wedding planning process a little bit easier.

The Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire put on the fourth annual Winter Wedding Fair on Sunday, hoping to help couples plan their fairy tale wedding.

Over 80 different vendors were set up throughout the space, including local bakeries, bridal shops and florists.

The event promoter Lisa Gill says the most popular vendors are the photographers, venues and wedding DJ’s. There were also many different niche businesses like travel agencies and a peddle pub.

'When you come here, you find a vendor, you meet with them one on one, you can get a feel for whether or not they’re going to be good to work with you and what their personalities are,” Gill said. “You can shake their hands, looks them in the eye and start building that relationship well before your wedding day."

Gill says over 1,000 people went to the wedding fair, including over 250 brides. The next bridal fair will be in September, which is targeted for fall weddings.