Listeria scare leads to recall of vegetables from Green Giant, Trader Joe’s

Growers Express is voluntarily recalling packing vegetables for possible listeria contamination. (Source: Growers Express)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:19 AM, Jul 02, 2019

(Gray News) - Growers Express, which supplies packaged vegetables to Green Giant and Trader Joe’s, issued a voluntary recall because of a possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes cauliflower, butternut squash, potatoes, zucchini and more, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall does not affect canned or frozen vegetables.

Many of the packaged vegetables were sold on the East Coast and Midwest. Most of the products have a “Best if Used By” date of June 26 to June 29, 2019.

For a full list of where the packaged vegetable were sold along with affected lot numbers, visit the FDA website.

The company notified grocers to remove any contaminated products from shelves. If consumers have a package that is recalled, they should throw it away immediately.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacterium that sickens about 1,600 people a year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria is most likely to affect pregnant women, newborns, senior citizens and anyone with a weakened immune system.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.



 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus