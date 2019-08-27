Little Buckshot Run held ahead of Saturday's main event

A fun tradition in Eau Claire is in its 37th year.

The Buckshot Run is back this week at Carson Park.

Tuesday, it was the Little Buckshot Run for those who can't make it out for Saturday's races.

More than 250 people came out for the two-mile race through the park.

All of this week's races serve as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

"The funds that we raised from here truly goes back to support our athletes. With the 19 competitions, it helps with the medical care that they get - the inspections. They also get shoes that comes with it at our tournament events. So, this goes towards a lot of the things and it's really helped with the medical needs with our athletes," said Special Olympics Wisconsin Director of Development Mai Xiong.

The main Buckshot Run races are Saturday, August 31 at Carson Park.

The five-mile run starts at 9 a.m., the two-mile begins at 10:30, and the kids' dash is at 11:30.