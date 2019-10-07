Little Free Libraries turn ten and keep growing in La Crosse

It is the 10th anniversary of Little Free Libraries this year.

The libraries focus on the concept of taking a book and leaving a book.

The first Little Free Library was in Hudson, Wisconsin and has now expanded to a non-profit organization throughout the country.

The little libraries have been popping up all over La Crosse at churches, hospitals, fire stations and residential homes.

The local library loves the initiative that gets books into more people's hands.

"We wholeheartedly support the Little Free Library initiative here at the La Crosse Public Library and we're very fortunate to be able to take some of our donated resources and materials and share those with our community such as the airport or the fire station," said Heather Miller, the La Crosse Public Library volunteer coordinator.

The library estimates that they have donated hundreds of books to local Little Free Libraries.

For a map of local libraries, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org