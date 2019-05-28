Little barrel racer carries on family's tradition

A family in Mondovi is hoping to continue its longstanding tradition of barrel racing and help keep the sport alive for decades to come. Now, one little member of the racing community isn't letting her size stop her from doing just that.

Charlie Sandberg-Johnson is not your typical cowgirl.

She likes to go under the fence instead of through it, and typically needs a little help when it comes to tying ropes.

But when it’s time to ride her four-legged friend, Willow, four-year-old Charlie knows a thing or two about barrel racing.

A member of the Midnight Riders in Mondovi and the Wisconsin Girls Barrel Racing Association, Charlie is the latest to join a long-time family affair.

Starting with Charlie’s grandma, Betty Staab, then her daughter, Nicole and Nicole’s son, 14-year-old Ben, the family has been barrel racing for decades.

A unique sport, Nicole says barrel racing goes beyond competition.

“There's more responsibility so I think it's good for kids,” she says.

For now, the tail end of the tradition is being carried on by this 4-year-old Charlie. But not far behind, Charlie’s seven-week-old little sister Harper will likely soon have sights set on saddling up.