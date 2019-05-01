Little sea lion rescued from California highway

A young sea lion was rescued by the California Highway Patrol along a highway in San Francisco
By  | 
Updated: Wed 6:05 PM, May 01, 2019

(Gray News) – A little sea lion got a lot of help this week when it strayed a little too far from the beach.

Motorists found the pup along US 101 in South San Francisco on Tuesday and called the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

“Upon arrival, there were various Samaritan’s that had corralled the sea lion, so it would not get into the traffic lanes,” CHP – San Francisco tweeted.

“Officer (Roger) Pereira opened the door to his patrol vehicle and the sea lion willingly jumped right into the back seat of the patrol vehicle.”

The seafaring hitchhiker appeared healthy and uninjured.

The sea lion was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, and was later picked up by the Marine Mammal Center.

It was scheduled for a thorough examination.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus