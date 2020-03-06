Local powerlifting team headed to state competition

Members of the Elk Mound High School powerlifting team are headed to Appleton to compete among the best in the state.

On Thursday, students and teachers gathered to send the team off to the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association’s State Competition. The 26 students from the Elk Mound team will compete against hundreds of students from across the state. Both boys and girls will be competing in four different weight classes.

The Elk Mound High School powerlifting team is made up of 70 students. Powerlifting has been a sport at Elk Mound High School for seven years, and the unique sport has become very popular with the students.

“The program seems to be positive reinforcement where we push kids to realize their potential that they never thought was possible before,” says Coach Michelle Lee.

Lee says the Elk Mound girls are currently ranked third place nationally on the varsity level, and the boys are also ranked third place nationally on the junior varsity level. Lee says that 13 members of the state team hope to make it to nationals.

Their success so far this season has them hoping to bring home a state championship and set them on the path to win a national title.

