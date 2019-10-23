Local 4th graders interview veterans for Veterans Day project

Veterans Day is on November 11th, but one local school is preparing for the day early.

Fourth graders at Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls learned about local veterans and their experiences by interviewing them at Chippewa Valley Bible Church on Wednesday.

Teachers and veterans say the event is fun for the kids, but even more so for the veterans.

It started last year when the students interviewed veterans and wrote a report on their life.

"Last year, my daughter and I, she's a 4th grade teacher at Halmstad, we put together this little project where her students interviewed veterans for veterans day,” said Vietnam veteran, Clint Rudesill. “I brought in 10 veterans and it went over so well that the other two fourth grade teachers wanted to join in."

This year all three fourth grade teachers at Halmstad participated and over 25 veterans showed up to be interviewed.

"I really feel that's the objective of this is them to educate themselves,” Rudesill said. “They think they're having a lot of fun, and they'll tell you they had a lot of fun. My kids were so excited to meet me and to talk to me, but they're learning and I feel good about that."

Clint's daughter, 4th grade teacher Julie Dahlke, says it feels great that the younger generation is interested in learning about those that served.

"It Chokes me up because it's just so amazing how excited they are and how respectful they are and how many questions they have, yet how appropriate they know how to be,” Dahlke said.

Two veterans that participated in last year’s and this year’s event, say it feels great to share their stories so many years later and help kids learn.

"I think it's great, because it wasn't when we came back. It was all closed and nobody wanted to talk about it or anything so I think it's great to make everyone aware,” said Vietnam veteran Ken Williams.

"It's absolutely terrific to have these young people asking us questions so that we can share our history and our background with them,” said Vietnam veteran Richard Freitag.

Clint says he enjoys the event because he loves seeing kids smile and partly because the kids are so respectful.

"Coming back from Vietnam, we were not appreciated, and now you see these bright faces and they appreciate what we did as a veteran,” Rudesill said. “They don't know specifically about the war but they appreciate us and many of them at the end come up and say, thank you for your service, that's a good feeling."

After today, the kids now have a few weeks to prepare a report on what they learned from their interviews.

The students will present the ten page report with hand drawn illustrations to their veteran at a ceremony on November 15 and the veterans say they can't wait to read them.

