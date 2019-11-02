Local Democrats canvass Eau Claire area

The Eau Claire County Democratic Party and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin are hosting the "One Year to Win" weekend of action.

Saturday, volunteers from local communities, high schools and universities canvassed the Eau Claire area.

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler says Wisconsin is the most important state in the upcoming election.

"To win the White House, you have to win a majority of the Electoral College. If you take the states where Trump is most popular, it's not enough,” he said. “If you add Wisconsin, you have a majority; same thing on the other side."

Wikler said they are trying to knock on 50,000 thousand doors across the state. The 2020 presidential primary is scheduled for April 7, 2020.

