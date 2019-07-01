Local Fourth of July events

Join family and friends in celebrating the Fourth of July with the City of Eau Claire.

A full day of activities is planned at Carson Park and Fairfax Pool, culminating with a fireworks display at 10 p.m., sponsored by Festival Foods.

Activities include:

· 10a.m.‐4:30p.m. Paul Bunyan Logging Camp open in Carson Park

· 11a.m.‐4 p.m. Chippewa Valley Museum Fourth of July Family Fun Fair

· Noon‐5 p.m. Chippewa Valley Railroad train rides at the Carson Park Depot

· Noon‐7 p.m. $4.50 admission at Fairfax Pool or free with season pass.

· 1 p.m. ECWorld Premier Soccer Exhibition Game (Football Stadium)

· 4‐8 p.m. Music from the WAXX Boom Box and M3 Entertainment, as

well as the Festival Foods Cart (Pine Pavilion in Carson Park)

· 5:05 p.m. Eau Claire Express Baseball Game (Baseball Stadium)

· 4‐10 p.m. Concession Stand Open (Football Stadium)

· 6 p.m. Stanley Northern Lights Cowboys Football Game (Football Stadium)

· 10 p.m. "Fireworks Extravaganza" sponsored by Festival Foods

Menomonie Street and Lake Street access into Carson Park will both close at 5:00 p.m.

Parking is not allowed on the grass boulevards along Carson Park Drive. Personal fireworks are prohibited in Carson Park. Additional parking is available at Hobbs Ice Arena and Lakeshore School.

Please do not bring personal fireworks to any viewing area to ensure safety for all spectators.

Alternative viewing locations are Phoenix Park and Half Moon Beach.

For more information, contact Eau Claire Parks and Recreation at 715‐839‐5032.

