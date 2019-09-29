Local Girl Scout honored

Amberlee Wojcik of Strum, Wisconsin, is the daughter of the family who is receiving a home renovation, courtesy of Military Makeover.

Amberlee earned her gold badge after helping to build a pavilion at the Strum Veteran Tribute Park.

She says that there needed to be a place where families could celebrate the service their loved ones gave to the country.

"One of the main reasons i wanted to do this was because services such as memorial day services and veterans day services couldn't be held here because there was no place to protect from the weather, like now it’s starting to sprinkle a little bit.” Wojcik said. “So it’s not perfect weather to just be standing in an open field."

Amberlee says that while her father's 20 plus years of military service inspired the project, her main goal was to help the families of all veterans.

