Local Girl Scouts & volunteers honored during annual banquet

A moment of silence for the victims of the hit-and-run crash in Lake Hallie last year was held Sunday night as part of the annual Girl Scouts of Distinction Banquet.

The annual banquet took place at the Holiday Inn South in Eau Claire.

It celebrates the best and the brightest Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Region and the adults who support them.

Around 280 people attended the banquet and more than 100 girls and adults were honored.

The three highest awards of the night were the Girl Scouts Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards -- awarded for the completion of various community projects.

"I hope that people leave here with a sense of community. I hope people see the Girl Scouts are out there doing phenomenal things and that his is an organization that really does deliver great educational and experiential programming for kids and the adults that work with those kids," said Carrie Andringa with Girl Scouts.

WEAU's Danielle Wagner was the emcee for the banquet.

This year's keynote speaker was Girl Scout Alumna Krista Mayer.

She graduated from Marquette University and works at Northwestern Bank in Chippewa Falls.