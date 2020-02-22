Local Girl Scouts celebrate World Thinking Day

Saturday morning, dozens of girls from western Wisconsin were at Parkview Elementary in Chippewa Falls, showing off what they learned about other countries.

Some girls made posters, food and even dressed in the culture of the country they learned about. Carrie Andringa is the program manager for the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes and says today is a chance for scouts to expand their world view.

“We know we live in a community that isn't as diverse as many other places,” Andringa said. “Giving girls the opportunity to see that there are different cultures and different norms in other places in the world, kind of helps them see that they can branch out and learn about different people in a fun environment."

She also says it is important for the girls to always remember this year's World Thinking Day topic; diversity and inclusion.

