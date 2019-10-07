Local Legislators promote 'Forward Together' in La Crosse

Monday morning Democratic Legislators held press conferences throughout the state to promote their new initiative 'Forward Together.'

Forward Together is a list of Democratic legislative priorities which include clean water, affordable health care, and quality schools.

Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling and Representatives Jill Billings and Steve Doyle were in La Crosse speaking on local issues important to them, including capping the cost of insulin and lack of childcare options in La Crosse.

"This year we have 87 registered daycare businesses," said Billings. "We had 330 in 2009. The annual cost of infant child care in Wisconsin is the 13th highest in the nation and outpaces a tuition of many four years institutions."

Democratic Legislators also called attention to the need to meet.

According to Shilling, the legislature met zero days in September and are scheduled to meet just one day in October and November.