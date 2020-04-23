Legislators react to lawsuit on Governors’ safer at home extension

Area state representatives are announcing their support to the recently filed petition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the way in which the Evers administration extended the Safer at Home order through May 26th.

"Hundreds of constituents in our area are very concerned for themselves and their economic future. They have contacted me about what the next steps will be for us to successfully emerge from this pandemic. They are telling me that right now they feel this governor is not providing a clear path forward and people feel that their voices are not being heard. This lawsuit will let the people have a voice in this process through the representatives they elected and create more hope, more optimism, and more healing," said Representative Warren Petryk (R-Town of Washington).

“Legislative leaders have repeatedly asked Governor Evers to work with us to develop a plan, but he refuses to give us a seat at the table. Last week the administration extended the Safer At Home order without any input from the Legislature or the public. This choice by the Governor is entirely inconsistent with the federal recommended guidelines, as well as the bipartisan actions that others are now taking to begin opening up their states,” said Representative Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond).

“While social distancing policies have been extremely effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, we must be careful not to use a one-size-fits-all approach in fighting the pandemic. After talking to countless healthcare providers, I am convinced that COVID-19 is not going away and that we need to start thinking of creative ways to protect public health while at the same time safely reopening Wisconsin for business,” said Representative Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls).

“After hearing from many of my constituents, their ultimate goal is to get back to their normal lives as quickly and safely as possible. People need an avenue to go back to work to take care of their families and communities. Using this one size fits all approach for opening the state is irresponsible and doesn’t work for this situation or many other issues the legislature takes up,” said Representative Treig Pronschinske (R-Mondovi).

“The Legislature is a constitutionally co-equal branch of government, and, as a state representative, it is my job to represent the interests of the people in my district. Right now, the executive branch is solely making decisions. I have had numerous constituents reach out to me concerned by the prospect of losing their entire livelihoods at the hands of a singular figure. Legislators representing different people in different areas of the state with different perspectives deserve a say, too. America is a representative democracy, and Wisconsinites want us all to work together despite our differences,” said Representative Rob Summerfield (R- Bloomer).

“The consistent message I have heard from a large majority of my constituents is that they do not support the extension of the Safer at Home order. They want to begin the process of safely reopening our economy and want the citizens of Wisconsin to have a say in the process,” said Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora).

“I have an obligation to represent everyone when it comes to their livelihood, their future, and their dream of running and owning a business. I have heard from so many people who are worried and confused about the emergency orders and what that means for their future. We are given rights to assemble, and the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I will fight for those rights for those in the 68th Assembly District while also prioritizing people’s health and safety. We can do both and we must,” said Representative Jesse James (R-Altoona).

